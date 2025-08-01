3 pilgrims dead, 5 hurt as modified pick-up crashes into barrier

Three people died and five others were left critically injured when a Mahindra pick-up collided with a height gauge on the Meerut-Baraut road, under the Sarurpur police station limits, on Friday morning. The height barrier into which the pick-up carrying pilgrims crashed early on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The pick-up - reportedly modified into a double-decker to accommodate more passengers - was carrying pilgrims to Baba Bagad Dham, in Rajasthan, when the mishap took place near the Hindon river.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the mishap. In an official statement, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed district officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured. He also prayed for their swift recovery.

According to the police, the crash occurred between 4:00 and 5:00 AM and preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off and failed to notice the height gauge in the early morning darkness. The impact killed three men from Amroha on the spot and seriously injured five others. The deceased have been identified as Rajpal (44), son of Roshan Lal; Rinku (30), son of Mangla; and Prempal (30), son of Rame — all residents of Amroha district. The group — all devotees — had left Amroha late on Thursday night. The vehicle was carrying eight people in all.

Locals rushed to the site upon hearing the crash, followed closely by Sarurpur police. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination, and the injured were immediately shifted to the nearby medical college for emergency treatment.

Circle officer Sardhana, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, confirmed that the accident took place due to limited visibility and structural height mismatch. “The double-layered arrangement increased the vehicle’s height, and in the darkness, the driver failed to notice the height restriction. The three victims seated on the upper portion died due to the impact,” he stated.