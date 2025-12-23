Three youths were killed after a high-tension electric wire fell on them in Gaya district on Tuesday, police said. 3 youths charred to death after high tension wire falls on them in Gaya Ji

Police said the incident occurred at Khaira village under the jurisdiction of Khizersarai police station. The victims were warming themselves near a bonfire amid the prevailing cold wave conditions. The minimum temperature in the district has hovered around 4°C for the past two days.

According to police, around 9 am, villagers rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise followed by cries. They found the youths engulfed in flames after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt overhead wire that had snapped and fallen. The electricity department was immediately informed to disconnect the power supply.

All three youths suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in a private vehicle. Doctors declared two of them dead on arrival, while the third succumbed to injuries during treatment, village head Nawal Yadav said.

The deceased were identified as Satyendra alias Raja (22), Nitish (27), and Golu (28). Nitish and Golu were cousins.

Villagers alleged that they had repeatedly requested the electricity department to replace old and loose wires in the area, but no action was taken.

Khizersarai Station House Officer Deepak Prasad said a case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. “Further investigation is underway,” he said.