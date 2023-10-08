News / Cities / Others / 31 new dengue cases emerge in Lucknow, residents urged to stay vigilant

31 new dengue cases emerge in Lucknow, residents urged to stay vigilant

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2023 10:35 PM IST

While the drop in new cases is a positive sign, experts emphasise that it should not lead to complacency among authorities.

LUCKNOW:The state capital saw a total of 31 new dengue cases emerge on Sunday, marking a slight decline from the 33 cases reported on Saturday, as per data provided by the health department.

Health teams conducting door-to-door checks discovered mosquito larvae. (HT Photo)

Among these cases, Aliganj witnessed the emergence of three new dengue infections, with four cases each reported from Chandar Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, and five from Indira Nagar, according to Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the district health education information officer.

Additionally, health teams conducting door-to-door checks discovered mosquito larvae in the vicinity of nine residences, leading to notices being served to the homeowners.

While the drop in new cases is a positive sign, experts emphasise that it should not lead to complacency among authorities. Dr Sheetal Verma, a senior faculty member at King George’s Medical University, stressed the importance of continued vigilance.

“Health authorities must maintain a close watch on the situation, encouraging citizens to exercise caution and adopt preventive measures. Through a collaborative effort between the healthcare system and the community, Uttar Pradesh can effectively tackle this post-monsoon health challenge,” she said.

On Sunday, Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow, appealed to the public to contact the control room at 05222622080 and the integrated command control centre at 05224523000 if they experience fever or encounter difficulties in accessing medical assistance.

Over 63k Ayushman Cards Issued in a Week

Over the course of a single week, Lucknow saw a remarkable surge in the issuance of Ayushman cards, with a total of 63,799 cards produced in the state capital. This impressive figure includes 4,365 cards generated on Sunday during the Ayushman Mela held at community health centres and primary health centres across the districts, as reported by Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the district health education information officer, in a press statement.

