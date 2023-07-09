Home / Cities / Others / 34 died in 24 hrs in rain-related incidents; CM announces ex-gratia

34 died in 24 hrs in rain-related incidents; CM announces ex-gratia

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2023 10:12 PM IST

According to information made available by the relief commissioner’s office, 17 people died due to lightning, 12 due to drowning, and five due to heavy rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours.

LUCKNOW At least 34 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning and other rain-related incidents within 24 hours as the state experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence. (HT File)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence. (HT File)

According to information made available by the relief commissioner’s office, 17 people died due to lightning, 12 due to drowning, and five due to heavy rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence over the loss of lives due to lightning, drowning and heavy rainfall in the state. He has given instructions to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He has also given instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in various natural calamities.

As per the details provided by the relief commissioner’s office, one died in each of the following districts -- Etawah, Unnao, Agra and Ballia, two each in districts Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj and Ghazipur and four in Mainpuri have lost their lives due to lightning. There has been one death in Sant Kabir Nagar district, two in Badaun, four in Bareilly, and five in Rae Bareli due to drowning. Meanwhile, there has been one casualty each in Etah, Kannauj, and Kaushambi districts. Another two casualties were reported from Muzaffarnagar due to heavy rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out