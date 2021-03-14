35 seized vehicles destroyed in fire in Vasai near Mumbai
As many as 35 seized vehicles, including 32 two-wheelers and three four wheelers, were destroyed in a fire that broke out opposite Waliv police station on Sunday afternoon. It took more than two hours for the Vasai civic fire tenders to control the flames, which were reported around 1pm.
The damaged vehicles had been seized by Waliv police in various criminal cases. No human casualty was reported said a fireman. Sources said dry grass grown in the vicinity may have caught fire due to the summer heat leading to its spread and gutting of vehicles.
A Waliv police officer said the damaged vehicles were seized in different cases as evidence and the police may not face any legal hurdles as the property is already recorded in the Vasai court. “We are probing the reason behind the fire,” he added.
