35-year-old man dies in accidental firing in Agra

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed in accidental firing during a pre-wedding function at village Bada Ukkharra in Agra on Monday night. The accused who fled the spot at the time of the incident, was later arrested on Tuesday, informed police at the Sadar police station.

The function was taking place at the house of one Ram Prakash Ojha. The accused identified as Rajeev Sharma, 32, who was among the guests, had brought his licensed gun along.

According to police, the accused was trying to load the gun when it went off and the bullet hit the maternal uncle of the bride, Subhash Kumar.

The incident caused chaos at the function and Subhash was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The accused Rajeev Sharma had fled the spot with his gun by the time police reached there.

“Search operation was lodged to nab the accused after a case was registered against him at Sadar police station. He was arrested on Tuesday. The accused works at a private firm and had the gun licence in his name. Legal action is being taken in this regard,” informed Neeraj Kumar Sharma, incharge of Sadar police station.