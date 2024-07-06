36-year-old who killed wife, disposed body and claimed she eloped with lover arrested

THANE: A man who allegedly murdered his wife over suspicions of an extra-marital affair, disposed of her body and told her parents that she had eloped with her lover was arrested by the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi on Friday. The 36-year-old resident of Bhadwad village near Bhiwandi, Kanchan Nathani Das, took his wife Lakshmidevi Kanchan Das, 28, out for a walk and strangled her at a secluded spot, said police. HT Image

According to the police, Lakshmidevi originally resided in Pakkiwad village in Bihar. She moved to Bhadwad after her marriage with Kanchan and the couple had two children, a 12-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

The accused began suspecting his wife’s character, leading to numerous arguments between them in the preceding few months. On June 27, he took his wife to an isolated farm around half a kilometre away from home under the pretext of taking a walk, strangled her, and dumped her body in the well.

After committing the murder, the accused misled his wife’s sister, mother, and brother, falsely claiming that she had eloped with a young man. He also filed a false complaint with the Shanti Nagar police station on June 30, alleging his wife had gone missing.

On July 2, a child from the village discovered Lakshmidevi’s body floating in the well, after which the police were intimated. The next day, police conducted a spot panchnama, identified the body and sent it for post-mortem to a government hospital. As the investigation progressed, suspicions mounted against Das, prompting the police to detain him for questioning.

“The accused has confessed to murdering his wife and disposing of the body in the well. Upon receiving a statement from the deceased’s sister, we have registered a case against the accused under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita,” said V Gaikwad, senior police inspector at Shanti Nagar police station.