3-member inquiry committee to probe murder of Manipur public leader

Manipur government has instituted a three-member committee to inquire into the incident leading to the abduction and subsequent killing of Athuan Abonmai, ex-president of Zeliangrong Baudi, a Zeliangrong community organisation, officials said.

Disclosing this during a press conference in Imphal on Friday, chief minister N Biren Singh said, “The Committee will be headed by IGP (Intelligence) K Radhashyam Singh. The committee will submit its report within one week without fail.”

On Wednesday, Athuan Abonmai, who came to attend a government programme attended by the chief minister at Tamenglong, 150 kilometres west of Imphal, was found dead near Pallong village after the reports of his abduction by unidentified miscreants in Tamenglong district. Till the filing of this report, no individual or armed group claimed responsibility for the incident.

Strongly condemning the incident, Biren Singh said any individual or group involved in the abduction and subsequent killing of Abonmai will not be spared.

Informing that combing operations have started to find the culprits, the CM stated that if there is any involvement of group/s that are under a ceasefire agreement with the centre, then the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency(NIA).

He also informed that 16 personnel of the Manipur Police department, including an inspector, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector have been suspended for their negligence of duty in connection with the incident.

Sharing the pain and sorrow of the bereaved family members and relatives, he said the state cabinet will decide on providing ex-gratia to the next of kin and also extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family.

Earlier, the newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the brutal murder of late Athuan Abonmai had decided to put on hold the funeral service until the culprits involved in the incident were brought to justice. The JAC also demanded a high-level investigation by the NIA, suspension of DC, SP of the Tamenglong district and adequate compensation.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, the leadership of Left Parties in Manipur including CPI, CPI (M), RSP and AIFB and many civil society organisations also condemned the incident and demanded justice.