4 abduct placement agent over money dispute, held

New Delhi: Four people allegedly abducted an agent of a placement agency to settle a financial dispute of over ₹4.5 lakh and demanded ransom from his wife for his safe release in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park on Wednesday, said police on Saturday.

Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north west), said, “All the four were known to the agent and worked with him. The agent was supposed to pay around ₹4.68 lakh to them. Since he was not paying the money, the four men abducted him to settle the dispute.”

Those arrested were identified as Naveen Negi (26), Deepak Kumar (23), Shyam Sundar Sharma (29), and Gopi Kishan (22)--all residents of Delhi.

Around 10pm on Thursday, the police were informed about the kidnapping of Sahil Saxena (34), who works as a placement agent and supplied ward boys to hospitals in Delhi-NCR. On reaching Sahil’s house in Jahangirpuri, his wife Chitra informed that around 10pm on Wednesday, Sahil received a call from Negi. Sahil asked Negi to come outside Moolchand hospital with the ward boys and meet one Sonu Malhotra at 10.30pm.

“Sahil left for the meeting place around 11pm and after sometime, called his wife to inform that Negi and his friends forcibly took him to Firozabad and were demanding money. Sahil asked her to transfer ₹50,000 in his account. She first transferred ₹25,000 and then another ₹50,000. When she tried contacting her husband, his phone was switched off,” said the DCP.

Police said the suspects were using Sahil’s phone to demand the ransom and were planning to kill him. When they did not release Sahil even after his wife paid ₹75,000 in two instalments, Chitra informed police.

The police, with the help of technical surveillance, traced the suspects in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. A team was sent to Aligarh to safely rescue Sahil and the kidnappers were arrested on Friday. A Tata Altroz car that was used in the kidnapping was also recovered, said police.