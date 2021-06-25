4 cops injured as mob attacks police party in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran A mob of 20-odd attacked a police party with sharp-edged weapons in Khair Dinke village, 20km from district headquarters, injuring four policemen on Thursday. The police team had arrested two drug peddlers, but the family members and relatives of the accused freed them after the assault.

Assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Narinder Singh and Kartar Singh; constable Tejbir Singh and Punjab Home Guard jawan Jatinder Singh have been injured. A Maruti Suzuki Swift car that was used by the police team while executing the operation has also been damaged.

According to the police, a team of anti-Narcotics staff led-by ASI Kartar had a tip-off that Lakhbir Singh, alias Lada, and his brother, Kulwant Singh of Khair Dinke village, were involved in drug peddling.

“The team laid a trap and sent a conduit for purchasing drugs from the accused. During the operation, 40gm of heroin was recovered from both the accused, who were arrested on the spot. After a while, Lada managed to flee from the custody. The police party followed Lada to nab him. During this chase, family members and relatives of the accused assaulted the police party with sharp-edged weapons. They also managed to free accused Kulwant from police custody,” a police official said.

SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said a case has been registered under under the NDPS Act and the IPC against the accused at Chabhal police station. He added that one of the cops had got a severe cut on his head.

DSP City Sucha Singh Ball said, “A group of 20 persons assaulted the cops and we have identified 14 of them. All of these will be behind bars soon.”