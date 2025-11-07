4 criminals arrested after police encounter in Bahraich

In a major breakthrough, Bahraich police arrested four notorious criminals following an encounter near village Sahaba on Chikniya Road under the Rupaidiha police station area in the wee hours of Thursday. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire. (Pic for representation)

Additional superintendent of police (city) Ramanand Kushwaha said that inspector in-charge Rupaidiha had received a tip-off that the suspects involved in thefts in villages Kodraila and Nauvvagaon on November 2 were travelling towards Chikniya Road from Patna Colony. Acting on the information, the police team led by circle officer Nanpara and inspector in-charge Rupaidiha cordoned off the area.

Soon after, a van was spotted approaching from Patna Colony. When police signalled it to stop, two men inside the van opened fire on the police team while two others attempted to flee, said the ASP. The police retaliated in self-defense, injuring two of the assailants, identified as Munawar and Jokhe, who were shot in the legs and overpowered. The other two, Chhote Lal and Bablu Khan, were chased down and arrested.

Police recovered a 315-bore illegal pistol and a fired cartridge from the injured accused. Both Munawar and Jokhe were initially admitted to CHC Charda and later referred to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment.

According to officials, three of the arrested men are wanted criminals, with bounties of ₹15,000 each on two and ₹10,000 on one. All four are residents of Lakhimpur Kheri district, said the police. The police are continuing interrogation and further legal action is being taken.