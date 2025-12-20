Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
4 men posing as CBI officers loot 5L in daylight robbery in Bulandshahr

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 07:32 am IST

The miscreants allegedly confined the family members to a room before fleeing with cash and gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹5 lakh kept in the house

In a daylight robbery, four masked men posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers allegedly barged into the house of a businessman in Bulandshahr district and looted cash and gold and silver jewellery worth nearly 5 lakh. The incident occurred on Friday morning in the urban area under the jurisdiction of the Anupshahr police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said CCTV footage has surfaced showing four suspects arriving on two motorcycles. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
According to the police, around 9.15 am, two men arrived at the residence of Shankar Bhagwan Agarwal, claiming to be CBI officials who had come to serve a notice. Shortly thereafter, two more men joined them. With their faces covered, all four introduced themselves as members of a CBI team, questioned the family, and then overpowered them.

The miscreants allegedly confined the family members to a room before fleeing with cash and gold and silver jewellery worth around 5 lakh kept in the house. While no one was injured, the family was left traumatised, and panic gripped the household after the robbers escaped.

After receiving information, Kotwali in-charge Dharmendra Kumar Sharma reached the spot and recorded the victim’s statement, while circle officer (CO) Anupshahr Vikas Pratap Chauhan also arrived and questioned family members as part of the probe.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said CCTV footage has surfaced showing four suspects arriving on two motorcycles. “Surveillance teams have been deployed and some crucial leads have been obtained. The accused will be arrested soon and the stolen goods recovered,” the SSP said.

AI Summary AI Summary

In a daylight robbery in Bulandshahr, four masked men disguised as CBI officers looted a businessman’s home, stealing cash and jewelry worth nearly 5 lakh. The incident, which left the family traumatized but unharmed, occurred around 9:15 am. Police are investigating, using CCTV footage to track the suspects who arrived on motorcycles.