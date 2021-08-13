4 test positive for cholera in Lucknow’s Balu Adda

LUCKNOW Four residents on Friday tested positive for cholera at Balu Adda, where two children died and 138 people had taken ill so far after an outbreak of diarrhoea since Monday. Locals had alleged contaminated water supply in their area despite complaints to the civic authorities in this regard.

“Samples of seven patients from Balu Adda were sent to the KGMU lab, and four tested positive for vibrio cholerae,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal in a press statement. He urged people to drink boiled water and maintain adequate hygiene in their homes.

After the outbreak of diarrhoea in Balu Adda on Monday, the health department had set up a dispensary and also reserved beds in the Civil Hospital. Three ambulances were also deployed in the area to shift patients, and till now, 43 had been admitted to hospital, according to the press statement.