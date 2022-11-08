41 new dengue cases surface in Lucknow, 12 house owners served notice

LUCKNOW: Despite the ongoing preventative measures being undertaken by the district administration, Lucknow recorded 41 fresh dengue cases on Tuesday. Among the new cases, 10 were reported from Chandarnagar, nine from Indira Nagar, and six from Aliganj.

According to the press statement issued by the office of the chief medical officer on Tuesday, notices were served to 12 house owners on the day after health teams found mosquito larva in their premises.

A senior physician at the city’s Balrampur Hospital said, “The number of patients with fever has gone up gradually in the past 15 days. At least 100 new patients come with fever and body pain in the hospital OPD every day.”

Meanwhile, Dr Vinod Jain, former dean (paramedical) at King George’s Medical University, said, “The proximity of mosquito vector breeding sites to human habitation is a significant risk factor for the spread of dengue. To prevent transmission of the dengue virus, it is necessary to check mosquito breeding. This can be done by preventing mosquitoes from egg-laying. For this, we should ensure that there is no stagnated water at spots like balconies, flower pots, and coolers.”