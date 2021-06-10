42-year-old woman duped of 2.5 lakh via KYC con

PUNE A 42-year-old woman, on June 7, was duped of ₹2.5 lakh through a text message that warned of her bank account suspension if she did not fill her KYC details online.

“Dear Customer, Your State Bank of India Account will be suspended! Please Re KYC Verification Update click here link (link) Thank You,” read the text message that the woman received, according to her complaint.

The woman did not suspect fraud as she had recently received a hard copy letter from the bank asking her to submit documents for KYC for her bank account.

As soon as she opened the link that asked for upload of KYC documents, 14 transactions were made through her bank account and a total of ₹2,50,558 was transferred from her account, according to police.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Vimantal police station. Inspector (crime) Mangesh Jagtap of Vimantal police station is investigating the case.