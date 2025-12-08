Weeks after an additional sessions judge posted in Karkardooma Court was assaulted and threatened in a case of road rage near East Azad Nagar metro station on November 19, a 42-year-old man was arrested, police said on Sunday. 42-yr-old biker who assaulted judge in east Delhi arrested

The suspect, Krishan Tomar from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, fled on his bike soon after the incident. He was arrested from Loni in Ghaziabad and his motorcycle seized, police said.

“Tomar was previously involved in two criminal cases, including a near-fatal attack on a public servant that he and his associates committed eight years ago in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura. Tomar has also been booked for rash and negligent driving in 2018,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Priya Gautam.

The FIR filed on the complaint of the 41-year-old judge, Balwinder Singh, claims that around 10am that day, he was driving towards Karkardooma court. As the car reached near the East Azad Nagar Metro station, two bike-borne men recklessly overtook his vehicle from the left side and pulled up right in front of his car, forcing the judicial officer to hit sudden brakes.

The FIR states that one of the bikers approached his car, opened the driver’s door, and tried to forcefully enter the vehicle and started assaulting and manhandling the judge. He also tried to snatch the judge’s mobile phone that was kept near the gear lever box. However, the judicial officer immediately caught his hand and saved his phone from being taken away.

The complainant further claimed that the man then ran towards his motorcycle after seeing passersby approaching the scene. However, when the judge tried to take photographs of the man and his motorcycle, the rear registration plate of which was missing, the person again walked towards him and threatened to kill him.

“When the judge told him that he was calling the police, the man threatened him, hurled abuses and even “boasted” that he already had many cases pending against him in the court, and that he was going to the court to attend judicial proceedings in one such case,” the judge mentioned in the complaint.

HT telephonically contacted the judge, but he refused to comment on the road case.

DCP Gautam said that at 10.06 am, Krishna Nagar police station received a call regarding the quarrel. By the time a police team reached the road rage spot, the judge had left for the court, and then filed his complaint in the evening. Accordingly, a case under sections 309(6) (voluntarily causing hurt while causing robbery), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 131 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and investigation taken up.

“Investigators obtained the motorcycle’s ownership details and through call detail records and CCTV footage scanning identified the suspect as Krishan Tomar and arrested him from Ghaziabad,” added the DCP.