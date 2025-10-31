4,713 booth level officers deployed for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Prayagraj

In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has commenced in Prayagraj district. To ensure smooth execution of the process, 4,713 booth level officers (BLOs) have been appointed — one for each polling station. District officials stated that the training of all BLOs will be completed within two days, after which they will start their assigned duties as per the Commission’s schedule. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

District officials stated that the training of all BLOs will be completed within two days, after which they will start their assigned duties as per the Commission’s schedule. Each BLO has been given with copies of the 2003 voter list and the current roll to verify existing entries and identify newly eligible voters. The fieldwork is scheduled to begin on November 4.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the revision exercise, the transfers of all officers and employees involved in election-related duties have been suspended until February 7, 2026. Any transfer under exceptional circumstances will require prior approval from the ECI. Officials said the move aims to maintain continuity and enable officers familiar with local areas to carry out their responsibilities without interruption.

“There is a complete ban on the transfer of employees involved in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. This is our top priority, in accordance with the Election Commission’s directions. All officers and staff have been instructed to complete their tasks within the stipulated timeframe,” said district election officer and district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Verma has also held meetings with representatives of various political parties, urging them to finalise and submit the list of their respective BLOs by November 3 to facilitate coordination during the revision process.

The special revision drive, which began on October 28, involves the entire district administration, including the ADM (Administration), SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, and other supporting staff. Different stages of the revision have been scheduled on specific dates, and all work will strictly follow the ECI timeline.

In the first phase, BLOs are being trained in voter mapping — verifying the current status of voters listed in 2003 and identifying newly eligible voters. The district has been divided into zonal and sectoral units for better supervision and effective execution.

According to the ECI schedule, training and printing of enumeration forms will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by door-to-door distribution and collection of forms from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral roll will be published on December 9, and claims and objections will be accepted from December 9 to January 8, 2026. Hearings and verifications will continue until January 31, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 7, 2026.

The revision is being carried out for all assembly constituencies based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2026.

Officials said the current voter list will be cross-checked with the 2003 roll. Of the district’s more than 4.7 million voters, about 2.2 million were not part of the 2003 list and will be required to provide valid identity proof.

It is estimated that around 700,000 voters may have duplicate entries — listed in multiple assembly constituencies, moved out of the district, or passed away while their names remain on the rolls. All such entries will be verified and deleted during the revision.

Names of voters found to be duplicated or invalid will be deleted during the revision process. The actual voter count will be determined after the final publication of the updated rolls, Verma added.