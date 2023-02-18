Home / Cities / Others / 48 hrs on, police yet to crack Mainpuri theft case

48 hrs on, police yet to crack Mainpuri theft case

Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:43 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent

AGRA More than 48 hours after the theft which took place at the house of Mainpuri-resident Sharda Devi, the sister of Samajwadi Party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, the local police unit is yet to crack the case. The house where the theft took place on Thursday night is situated in the Andani village within the limits of Karhal police station.

A case was lodged in this connection on Friday. The theft allegedly took place when Devi and her husband Udaiveer were sleeping in the house. According to the complaint, the family lost 8,000 in cash and valuable jewellery in the incident.

“A case has been lodged against unidentified accused. We are questioning those found relevant to the matter and will soon arrest the culprit,” said the police official at Karhal police station.

