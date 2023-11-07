4-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted and killed in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

The Odisha Police on Tuesday mounted search for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a four-year-old girl in a slum in Bhubaneswar on Monday night. Police said they have intensified the search for the accused. (Representative Image)

Police officials said they have intensified search for Surendra Das, a man who recently came out from a drug deaddiction centre at Kela slum under Airfield police station area, over suspicions that he allegedly raped and murdered the minor girl.

“The girl was last seen with Surendra Das who had offered her a bar of chocolate. Her parents, who work as daily labourers, did not find her in the evening. After searching for some time, her family members found her body from under the bed of Das. When her body was recovered, Das fled the slum,” said Ashok Kumar Nayak, inspector of Airfield police station.

Police said the girl’s neighbours found her in a pool of blood with cut marks on her neck. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

“The girl used to call the accused as uncle who would often offer her chocolates. We suspect that the child may have been lured into the accused’s house on Monday evening too and then sexually assaulted,” said a neighbour of the accused.

Police officials said they are waiting for the autopsy report of the victim to add the charges of sexual assault against Das.

