5 minor girls escape from shelter home in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Five girl inmates escaped from a government shelter home at Motinagar here by jumping over a fenced wall during the wee hours of Sunday. The district administration ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter while the police lodged an FIR against seven staff members, including teachers, at the shelter home.

The five inmates, aged 15-17 years, used a wash basin to climb over the outer wall of the shelter home and jumped across to freedom around 3am, said officials.

According to the shelter home management, the inmates were brought to the shelter home and kept in a quarantine room. A CCTV video of the incident showed the girls fleeing through the barbed wires on the outer wall.

“Four of the five girls, who had eloped from their homes, were caught by police and handed over to the shelter home. These girls stayed together in the quarantine room where they planned the escape,” said Mithilesh Pal, superintendent of the shelter home.

The superintendent filed a police complaint against seven staff, including teachers and private guards at the shelter home, regarding the matter. The police registered an FIR against the accused on the basis of the complaint.

A three-member team of the child welfare committee headed by Sangeeta Sharma inspected the security arrangements at the shelter home on Monday.

“We have suggested that the wash basin, which the girls used to climb over the wall, be removed from there. We also spoke to the superintendent, staff and other inmates of the shelter home and discussed the issue of security with them,” said Sharma.

In 2019, two other girls of the same shelter home had escaped in a similar way. The shelter home currently houses 105 girls, including orphans and those sent by the police in some case.

Meanwhile, police formed a team to locate the missing inmates. The cops contacted the police in home districts of the missing girls, seeking help in finding them, said officials.