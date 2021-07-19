6 wall collapse, 3 tree falls reported in Thane, no one injured

Around 18 locations in Thane reported heavy waterlogging since Sunday early morning, due to continuous downpour. Five wall collapse incidents and three tree falls were also reported, in which, four parked autorickshaws and three four-wheelers, including an ambulance of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), were damaged. No injury or casualty was reported as per the Thane disaster management cell.

A case of drowning in Pachwad waterfall, near Haware city, Kasarvadvali, Ghodbunder road, Thane (W) was reported on Sunday evening. A complaint was raised with the RDMC, followed by which concerned officials were sent to the spot.

Another compound wall collapse was reported on Sunday evening, on parked five four wheeler vehicles and five two wheeler vehicles in premises of Cosmos Lounge, Neelkanth Greens, Mulla Baug, Manpada, Ghodbunder road, Thane West.

Waterlogging complaints were raised from areas such as Diva, Shilphata, Kadar Palace in Mumbra, Bhatwadi, Wagale Estate, Satyam Shivam society in Kalwa, Shivaji lane, Hajuri, Thane station road, Sambhaji Nagar and Utalsar in Thane.

At Sambhaji Nagar water entered the houses of 150 families early morning on Sunday.

As per the regional disaster management cell (RDMC), the Thane city received 70.74mm rainfall on Sunday, since 8.30am.

“The disaster management cell received complaints of waterlogging at 18 locations and wall collapse incidents. Team was sent for help all the locations,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of RDMC, Thane.

In Navi Mumbai, around eight-10 people were reportedly stuck at Artist village waterfall and 10-15 were stuck at Adivali – Bhutiwali waterfall at Rabale, MIDC. Team of fire bridage was sent to the spot for rescue operations.

An officer from disaster management cell of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said, “Soon after a call was received regarding people stuck at the waterfall premises, we sent the team of fire brigade at the spot. As of now, no casualty or injury is reported.”

In Raigad, landslide was reported at Rajapuri in which three-four houses were destroyed. Around eight families were shifted to safer place as per Raigad collector Nilam Choudhari.

In Kalyan-Dombivli also waterlogging was reported in several places by Sunday evening due to continuous downpour. The Kalyan city received 83mm rainfall on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a group of 10 volunteers of Sarpmitra, an animal welfare organisation, rescued 70 people who were stranded on rooftops in Nandade village, Saphale, on Sunday, due to the downpour. “All were safely rescued and shifted at a samaj (social) temple where the annual Ganesh festival is celebrated, and at a balwadi (school for pre-primary), said a member of the group.

“The Saphale grampanchayat have provided them milk, dry rations, pre-cooked meals, blankets, clothes to all the rescued people,” said assistant inspector Sandip Kahale.

(With inputs from Ram Parmar)