51% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist on Thursday

PUNE At least 51 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pune district on Thursday
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST

PUNE At least 51 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pune district on Thursday.

According to the health officials Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 71 per cent vaccination with 1,714 healthcare workers taking the jab out of 2,400. In Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 41 per cent vaccination was reported. Out of the 620 beneficiaries who took the jab, 262 were healthcare workers and 358 were frontline workers.

In Pune rural 38 per cent vaccination was reported. Out of 909 total beneficiaries, 549 were healthcare workers and 360 were frontline workers.

No beneficiaries showed any symptoms or allergies post-vaccination, said officials.

The district, meanwhile, reported two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

One death each was reported in Pune rural and PCMC on Thursday. No deaths were reported in PMC.

Also, 559 new virus cases were reported which took the progressive count to 3,92,908 lakh cases of which 3,80,269 patients have recovered, 8,065 have been reported dead and 4,587 are active cases.

PMC has so far reported 2,00,433 Covid cases and 4,554 deaths, whereas PCMC has reported 98,155 cases and a total of 1,320 Covid-related deaths. Pune rural has reported 94,320 total cases and 2,133 deaths.

As per the state health department, 6,107 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 19,70,532 and the recovery rate is 95.84%.

Across Maharashtra, 3,297 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 25 Covid-related deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.5%.

Out of 1,51,63,781 laboratory samples, 20,52,905 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 13.54% patients till Thursday. Currently, 1,66,785 people are in home quarantine and 1,852 people are in institutional quarantine.

