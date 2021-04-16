5,183 fresh cases, 26 deaths in Lucknow

LUCKNOW As many as 26 more people lost their battle against Covid in the state capital, taking the fatality count to 1,410 on Thursday. A (non-PG) resident doctor at the KGMU was among the deceased.

With 5,183 fresh cases reported during the day, the number of active cases under treatment rose to 35,865. This is 27% of the total 1,29,848 active cases in UP, as per health department’s data.

“Lucknow has till now reported 1,27,295 Covid cases, of which 90,020 have recovered. The recovery rate among patients is 70.71%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made Ritu Suhas, joint secretary, LDA, joint in-charge of the Covid command centre. She will monitor ambulance service, admission and home isolation patients. The appointment has been done under the Epidemic Act.