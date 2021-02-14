52% of Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries are women: Mumbai civic data
As Mumbai crossed the 100,000-mark for Covid-19 vaccination two days ago, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that of the 107,725 vaccine beneficiaries, 52% are women, while 48% are men. The vaccination is voluntary and undertaken after BMC shortlists the healthcare and frontline workers.
Of the total beneficiaries, 87,416 are health workers, while 20,309 are frontline workers. Data of the 23 vaccine centres reveals that the highest – 13,804 – were vaccinated at BYL Nair Hospital, followed by 13,576 at Rajawadi Hospital and 13,234 at KEM Hospital. Of all the beneficiaries, 106,895 received Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, while 830 were given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
On Saturday, BMC vaccinated 6,482 beneficiaries (2,618 health workers and 3,864 frontline workers). None of the beneficiaries were found to have any serious adverse effect, said BMC in a statement issued on Saturday.
Additional civic commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are vaccinating the maximum possible beneficiaries, and starting Monday, we are planning to administer the second dosage for those who got the shot in the first week.”
