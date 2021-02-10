IND USA
52% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist; 534 fresh Covid cases reported

PUNE The district on Wednesday reported two deaths due to Covid-related infection in 24 hours
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST

PUNE The district on Wednesday reported two deaths due to Covid-related infection in 24 hours. As many as 534 new cases were reported which took the progressive count to 3.92 lakh cases of which 3.78 lakh have recovered, 8,063 have been reported dead and 6,483 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The district also saw 52% of targeted beneficiaries being vaccinated against the virus including healthcare and frontline workers.

The city reported 264 new cases taking the final caseload to 200,580 and zero deaths. The death toll stands at 4,559. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 132 new cases taking the progressive count to 98,023 and death toll to 1,318. Pune rural reported 138 new cases which took the progressive count to 94,197 cases while two deaths were reported which took the death toll to 2,144.

In Pune city, 74 per cent of the target beneficiaries were vaccinated. So out of the targeted 2,500 beneficiaries, 1,843 got vaccinated against the virus including 45 frontline workers.

At PCMC 32 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated. Out of the 1,600 beneficiaries, a total of 518 beneficiaries got vaccinated including 264 frontline workers and 254 healthcare workers.

Pune rural on the other hand reported 42 per cent vaccination or 1,097 beneficiaries got vaccinated including 526 frontline workers. One incident of adverse effect following vaccination was reported which was from Manchar Hospital and was reported to be minor.

