others

5,421 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

PUNE Pune district reported 5,421 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths due to the infection in 24 hours on Sunday, as per the state health department
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:27 PM IST

PUNE Pune district reported 5,421 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths due to the infection in 24 hours on Sunday, as per the state health department.

Also, 8,036 beneficiaries got the vaccine, including both first and second dose.

The district’s progressive count went up to 4.71 lakh, of which 4.20 lakh have recovered, 8,244 is the dead toll and currently, 42,015 are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 18 deaths in 24 hours due to the infection, which took the death toll up to 4,661.

Also with 2,978 new cases, the progressive count went up to 2.42 lakh. PCMC also reported 1,350 new cases which took the final count to 1.18 lakh. With two deaths reported, the death count stood at 1,349.

Pune rural reported 1,093 new cases which took the count to 1.10 lakh cases, and with five deaths the death toll went up to 2,185.

A total of 8,036 beneficiaries got the vaccine on Sunday. PCMC saw 1,518 beneficiaries get the vaccine, of which 1,465 got the vaccine for the first time. Pune rural saw 6,518 vaccinations, of which 6,162 were first-time beneficiaries. Totally, 612 beneficiaries got Covaxin in the district and 7,424 beneficiaries got Covishield.

