IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 54-yr-old who left Silicon Valley for TN village looks to nurture local talent
Sridhar Vembu, 54 was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in the trade and industry category.(Courtsey: Zoho Corporation)
Sridhar Vembu, 54 was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in the trade and industry category.(Courtsey: Zoho Corporation)
others

54-yr-old who left Silicon Valley for TN village looks to nurture local talent

  • Businessman Sridhar Vembu, founder-CEO of Zoho Corporation, shifted to Tenkasi in October 2019
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:44 AM IST

Tenkasi, a village in southern Tamil Nadu on the Western Ghats known for the Courtallam waterfalls and its rolling fields, is also associated with coding, tech and business.

Businessman Sridhar Vembu made an unusual move from Silicon Valley to Tenkasi in October 2019. He couldn’t have foreseen then that Covid-19 would make remote employees and migration of software engineers from the cities back to the villages the norm during the pandemic, but he did return with the vision of working from Tenkasi, and hiring and retaining local talent.

In January, Vembu, 54 was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in the trade and industry category. He is founder-CEO of Zoho Corporation, a cloud-based business software that provides online applications.

The company says that its apps are used by more than 50 million people globally. Subsequently, in February, Vembu was appointed in an advisory role to the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), led by National Security advisor Ajit Doval.

Vembu spoke to HT on video from his village via one of his products- Zoho Meeting -- with birds constantly chirping in the background.

“The peacocks here keep me up at night,” said Vembu, who runs a global business with offices across the world. “In fact, we had a meeting with our employees in the US, Brazil, Singapore and multiple locations in India just last night and it went flawlessly with fibre optic internet. The tools of remote working are getting better.”

The company launched one during the pandemic -- Zoho Remotely. “The pandemic has accelerated remote working. We are going to open up more rural offices. The goal is to have smaller centres rather than have everyone come to Chennai.”

Zoho has expanded its offices to 13 districts in Tamil Nadu, two in Kerala and one in Patna. It has about 9,000 employees around the world and 90% of that workforce is in rural centres in India. The Tenkasi office has 450 employees recruited within a 50 km radius.

Often dressed in a traditional veshti, Vembu moves around on a cycle or his preferred electric auto, developed by a Coimbatore-based company, which cost 1.6 lakh.

“It gives you freedom of mobility with minimal footprint,” says Vembu.

An early riser, he walks to his farm and local tea shops in between his work and meetings. “ Ten minutes of traffic can get you tired. I cherish these open spaces and quietness the most working out of here,” he said.

Vembu was born in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district to a family of farmers and was the eldest of five siblings.

“I studied in a Tamil medium school,” said Vembu who in 1989 graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. With the help of a scholarship, he received an MS and PhD in electrical engineering from Princeton University, all the while knowing his future would be back in an Indian village.

He worked as a wireless systems engineer at Qualcomm for two years and later founded AdventNet in 1996 with two of his brother and friends. The company was later renamed Zoho.

He says he should have come back home sooner. “I realised we were doing fancy mathematics to say something very simple. Spending time building business is far more valuable economically than fancy theories,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
padma awardee
Close
Sridhar Vembu, 54 was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in the trade and industry category.(Courtsey: Zoho Corporation)
Sridhar Vembu, 54 was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in the trade and industry category.(Courtsey: Zoho Corporation)
others

54-yr-old who left Silicon Valley for TN village looks to nurture local talent

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Businessman Sridhar Vembu, founder-CEO of Zoho Corporation, shifted to Tenkasi in October 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.(PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.(PTI)
others

Will drop cases against anti-CAA protesters: TN CM

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:31 AM IST
“A million cases filed during the lockdown period and 1500 cases filed during the anti-CAA protests will be withdrawn in public interest,” Palaniswami said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
others

Active Covid-19 cases on rise, next 15 days crucial for Mumbai

By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Due to the sudden spike in the new Covid-19 cases, active cases in the state have increased by almost 29% in the past one week
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
BMC officials fine citizens for violating Covid-19 norms at CSMT on Friday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
others

365 samples, including 90 from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent 90 swab samples of Covid-19 patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genome sequencing on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health minister Rajesh Tope is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. (HT File)
Health minister Rajesh Tope is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. (HT File)
others

Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope take count of Covid-positive Maharashtra ministers to 24

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:48 AM IST
On Friday, the state saw a further rise in the daily cases, as it clocked 6,112 patients, the highest single-day count, since November 27 (after 84 days), when 6,185 cases were recorded
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Startup mantra: Technology and defence create a whole new battlefield for innovation

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:23 PM IST
PUNE When news of the Chamoli glacier burst broke earlier this month, several rescue and relief teams were rushed to the spot by authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
People and police barricades are seen at Chandni Chowk. (Representative Image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
People and police barricades are seen at Chandni Chowk. (Representative Image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
others

Makeshift structure comes up near site of razed Chandni Chowk temple

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:42 AM IST
Till late Friday evening, there was no clarity from various government departments whether there was any permission for construction of the temple structure or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja demonstrating a machinery to a foreign delegation during the Mach Auto Exhibition 2021 on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja demonstrating a machinery to a foreign delegation during the Mach Auto Exhibition 2021 on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

After turbulent year, auto expo a refreshing change for Ludhiana's industry

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The four-day expo that began at GLADA Ground, Chandigarh Road, is being organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No two-wheeler riders without helmets to be allowed access to govt offices

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:36 PM IST
PUNE The next time you visit the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sangamwadi make sure you are wearing a helmet, as the RTO has made it mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to follow traffic rules or face action
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported a record jump in new Covid-19 cases, with 1,000 infections being reported in a 24- hour period by the state health department on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMPML to restrict number of passenger travelling per bus from Feb 22

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in Pune, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), has decided to limit the number of passengers travelling in a bus from Monday, February 22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Rapid Antigen Tests accounts for 18% of Covid tests conducted in Pune city

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), out of close to 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No samples from Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara test positive for any foreign Covid strain: state

By Steffy Thevar and Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE A day after Pune’s government college, the BJ Medical college, and Sassoon General hospital claimed that the samples from Amravati, Satara and Yavatmal showed mutations which escape neutralising antibodies, the state health ministry clarified that none of the mutations were similar to those found in Britain, Brazil or South Africa
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Trader found dead at Ludhiana hotel: 30-year-old NRI held for culpable homicide

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Police say while the victim seems to have died by drug overdose, exact cause will be determined through viscera examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
others

ED arrests three brothers for involvement in PDS scam in Maharashtra

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:50 PM IST
According to the agency, the trio has generated about 177 crore by their illegal activities and the agency is looking into the financial irregularities in the ration scam
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP