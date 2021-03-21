IND USA
55 Covid-positive exam officals cannot delay MPSC prelims this time

PUNE The Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) preliminary examinations were held on Sunday, across the state
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:54 PM IST

PUNE The Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) preliminary examinations were held on Sunday, across the state.

After a delay of one year, and a change of fate five times, including the March 14 postponement that led to the student protest last week, the examination was finally held at 77 centres in Pune district.

At least 31,000 students appeared for the exams in Pune, held under strict Covid conditions.

At the 77 examination centres, a total of 2,700 staff was appointed, all of whom underwent a Covid test. While 50 staffers tested positive, additional staff was provided.

“The examination went well and there were no issues at any of the centres. Earlier, staffers found Covid positive were immediately replaced by other staff,” said Jayshree Katare, Pune’s resident deputy collector.

“We were eagerly waiting for the exam to happen and finally we appeared for it. There was good safety arrangements made by the colleges for students. They gave us two pairs of gloves, sanitisers and a face mask. Also our thermal checking was done. Only one student per bench,” said Pankaj Desai, a student who appeared for the exam at the JSPM College at Wagholi.

Another student, Shruti Kende said, “There was a discussion among students that the paper will change as the exam is delayed by one year, but it did not. Questions came from the 2019 set paper and it was an excellent paper to appear for. Now we are relieved and are waiting for the results.”

