576 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune district
PUNE Pune district, on Thursday, reported a total of 576 new Covid-19 cases with four deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 15 deaths were reported in the district on Thursday.
As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 1,98,037 Covid cases and 4,486 deaths, till Thursday.
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 96,838 cases so far and a total of 1,315 Covid-related deaths.
Pune rural has reported 92,244 total cases so far, and 2,124 deaths.
In Pune district, there are a total of 3,87,119 lakh Covid cases.
Of this, 3,66,142 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 7,963 deaths in the district. At present, there are 13,014 active cases in Pune district.
As per the state Health department, 3, 181 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking the total to 19,23,187 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.28%.
Across Maharashtra, 2,889 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 50 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The Case fatality rate in the state is 2.52%.
Currently 1,97,941 people are in home quarantine and 2,804 people are in institutional quarantine.
