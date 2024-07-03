58 ineligible candidates selected for CM Awas Yojana; gram panchayat secy suspended

A gram panchayat secretary has been suspended while departmental action has been recommended against another official after it came to light that 58 ineligible candidates were selected for Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana at Uruwa block of the district. (Pic for representation)

The houses granted to the ineligible beneficiaries were also surrendered.

Mukya Mantri Awas Yojna was launched for providing houses to the poor and marginalised sections. An amount of ₹1.20 lakh is being given for construction of house and ₹12,000 for toilets. Moreover, wages are also being given for labour under MANREGA scheme.

However, many ineligible candidates also applied for the scheme and even got its benefit. In this case, 58 such ineligible candidates were given benefits of the scheme. However, the scam was exposed when an enquiry was initiated after some complaints were received by officials concerned in this regard.

Project director DRDA (District Rural Development Agency ) Ashok Kumar Maurya himself carried out an enquiry and found the complaints to be true. Maurya pulled up the BDO and other staff while suspending gram panchayat secretary Savita Yadav. He also recommended a departmental action against another secretary Bhanu Pratap.

On his instructions, the houses built by ineligible candidates were also surrendered. A report is being prepared in this connection which will be forwarded to the district magistrate.

Project director DRDA said 58 ineligible candidates were selected for the scheme. However, they were asked to surrender their houses following an enquiry. A secretary has been suspended while action has been recommended against the other, he added.