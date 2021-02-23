62-year-old ex-sarpanch held for raping 8-year-old in Palghar
Yeshwanant Thakre, 62, a former sarpanch of Manor gram panchayat was arrested by Manor police for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in his house on Monday.
“The survivor had come to Thakre’s house to pluck berries and the accused lured her inside with chocolates. He then assaulted her,” said Vikas Nayak, deputy superintendent of police (DySP), Palghar.
Hearing her screams, locals came to her rescue and hauled Thakre to the police station. The accused’s relatives came to the police station and alleged that Thakre had been falsely implicated as he is a political figure and former sarpanch. However, we registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He will be produced before the Palghar court on Tuesday,” said Nayak.
Police have sent the survivor for a medical test and are awaiting the report to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted, said the officer.
