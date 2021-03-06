IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
HT Image
HT Image
others

65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE At least 500 volunteers of Angolichi Goli, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), have removed 1
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:20 PM IST

PUNE At least 500 volunteers of Angolichi Goli, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), have removed 1.25 lakh nails from trees across Maharashtra.

Out of 1.25lakh, the number of nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are 65,000, while the rest are from Mumbai, Bhandara and Chandrapur.

The NGO intends to reach out to local government bodies to form rules against the nailing of advertisements on trees. According to the volunteers, this will increase the life span of trees.

“The initiative was noticed by other states as well, in Bihar, people have started the same practice,” said, Madhav Patil, founder, Angolichi Goli.

The initiative started in mid-2017 and was halted due to Covid.

“In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, we have resumed the practice from Tuesday (March 2),” said Patil.

“Many times on the roadside we see posters and advertisement put up on trees with help of nails and other metal objects. This practice harms the tree and reduces its life span. We are campaigning to create awareness among people and even civic bodies,” added Patil.

Prashant Raul, environmentalist, founder of Vruksh Mitra, an organisation working for tree conservation, said, “Harming trees is an offence and we should stop such a practise. The civic bodies should take action against such culprits.”

The nails, meanwhile, will be used to sculpt a statue of Shivaji Maharaj, which will be placed at JJ Art Gallery, Mumbai.

What does the law say?

*According to Maharashtra (urban areas), Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, whoever fells any tree or causes any tree to be felled without reasonable excuse fail to comply with any order issued or condition imposed shall, on conviction, be punished with the fine of not less than Rs1,000 which may extend up to Rs5,000 for every offence and also with imprisonment for a term of not less than one week, which may extend up to one year.

*As per Maharashtra Defacement Act 1995, whoever by himself or through any other person defaces any place open to public view shall, on conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with a fine which may extend to two thousand rupees, or with both.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:20 PM IST
PUNE At least 500 volunteers of Angolichi Goli, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), have removed 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Startup mantra: Women entrepreneurs who hacked the glass ceiling... and beyond

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:13 PM IST
PUNE Stepping into business, managing personal life, scaling the business is easier said than done
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold a draw on Saturday to allot property to farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.6 lakh
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
others

Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ADCP Sameer Verma (centre) giving details of the rape and murder case following the accused’s arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
others

Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Nabbed a week after the crime on February 26; woman had approached him for help after she lost her job due to the pandemic last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected 3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
PUNE Even though the heavy rainfall events in Pune city have increased over the past few years, a recent study undertaken by scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has highlighted that consecutive days of moderate rainfall in the city and adjoining areas last year filled the three dams (Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla) solving the drinking water issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Women’s day special Theatre Swatantra Theatre presents a Women’s Day Celebration with Vijay Tendulkar’s plays, featuring prominent female characters – “Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai” and “Panchi Aise Ate Hain”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam dunk: India, the next frontier in global basketball... Key ingredients to improve basketball talent

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PUNE By any measure of popularity in the 21st century, the sport of basketball likely ranks among the top three most popular global sports
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt

By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP