65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUNE At least 500 volunteers of Angolichi Goli, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), have removed 1.25 lakh nails from trees across Maharashtra.
Out of 1.25lakh, the number of nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are 65,000, while the rest are from Mumbai, Bhandara and Chandrapur.
The NGO intends to reach out to local government bodies to form rules against the nailing of advertisements on trees. According to the volunteers, this will increase the life span of trees.
“The initiative was noticed by other states as well, in Bihar, people have started the same practice,” said, Madhav Patil, founder, Angolichi Goli.
The initiative started in mid-2017 and was halted due to Covid.
“In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, we have resumed the practice from Tuesday (March 2),” said Patil.
“Many times on the roadside we see posters and advertisement put up on trees with help of nails and other metal objects. This practice harms the tree and reduces its life span. We are campaigning to create awareness among people and even civic bodies,” added Patil.
Prashant Raul, environmentalist, founder of Vruksh Mitra, an organisation working for tree conservation, said, “Harming trees is an offence and we should stop such a practise. The civic bodies should take action against such culprits.”
The nails, meanwhile, will be used to sculpt a statue of Shivaji Maharaj, which will be placed at JJ Art Gallery, Mumbai.
What does the law say?
*According to Maharashtra (urban areas), Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, whoever fells any tree or causes any tree to be felled without reasonable excuse fail to comply with any order issued or condition imposed shall, on conviction, be punished with the fine of not less than Rs1,000 which may extend up to Rs5,000 for every offence and also with imprisonment for a term of not less than one week, which may extend up to one year.
*As per Maharashtra Defacement Act 1995, whoever by himself or through any other person defaces any place open to public view shall, on conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with a fine which may extend to two thousand rupees, or with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Startup mantra: Women entrepreneurs who hacked the glass ceiling... and beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of ₹11.6 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slam dunk: India, the next frontier in global basketball... Key ingredients to improve basketball talent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox