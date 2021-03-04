65-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor
PUNE A 65-year-old man has been arrested by the Pune police on Thursday, for sexually assaulting a minor girl from his neighbourhood, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khadak police station.
The arrested man has been identified as Husain Sultan Dhotekar (65), according to police.
The assault allegedly happened on Monday when the man lured the girl into his house under the guise of giving her a chocolate.
“Yes, we have arrested him, and he is in the lock-up now,” said police sub -inspector Jyoti Kute of Samarth police station.
The female police official at Khadak police station, where the case was registered, tested positive for Covid-19, due to which a female official from Samarth was called in in order to take over the investigation.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act has been registered at Khadak police station.
