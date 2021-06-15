65-yr-old held for molesting mentally ill woman in south Mumbai

After being on the lookout for a man, accused of allegedly molesting a mentally ill woman, for a month without any leads, Worli police arrested the accused from Karnataka on Sunday.

According to Worli police officers, the accused has been identified as Abdul Gani Sayyed Bagwaan, 65. The accused, who lived on the footpath at Gandhi Nagar in Worli, had been absconding after locals reported the case to the police on May 2.

Assistant inspector Liladhar Patil from Worli police station said the locals had reported that a mentally ill woman staying in their locality had been molested by an unidentified man. After the medical examination, the police tried to talk to the woman but she was unable to provide the description or name of the accused.

“The locals just knew that the accused lived on a footpath and did not have an address,” said Patil. The officers alerted their informers and rounded up several footpath dwellers from Gandhi Nagar and the neighbouring areas to find out if any of them was missing. “We then found out that Bagwaan was missing since the incident,” said Patil. The officers then began tracing people who knew Bagwaan and then tracked him to his village Ukkeri in Karnataka. On Sunday, Worli police officers reached Karnataka and arrested Bagwaan.0