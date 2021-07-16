6th pay commission report: Ludhiana MC employees on pen down strike, visitors a harried lot

In protest against the 6th pay commission recommendations and alleged pressure on municipal corporation (MC) employees to accept the same, the Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee observed a three-hour (9 am till noon) pen down on Thursday.

Due to this, the visitors at the MC offices and Suvidha Kendras were a harried lot after work. They were forced to return without getting their work done. The MC employees came together outside their respective zonal offices and raised slogans against the pay commission report.

Union chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon stated that the employees’ unions in different departments across the state are protesting against the 6th pay commission report, and the MC employees have also opposed the same as the recommendations are not in favour of the employees.

Sekhon and Sahota said some senior officials in MC are trying to pressurise the employees by saying that their salaries won’t be released if they don’t accept the recommendations.

They had also submitted memorandums with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Wednesday.

The decision regarding further agitation will be taken after discussing the issue with the state-level employees’ unions.

Meanwhile, the visitors at the MC offices stated that MC employees should protest but not harass the public by suspending their work.

Gurbir Singh of Sarabha Nagar, a visitor at MC Zone D office, said, “I had visited the MC office to get TS1 (NOC) certificate for my house, but came to know that the employees are on strike. I waited for around half an hour for the employees to get back on their seats. Many other visitors also returned due to the strike. The employees should not suspend the services during the protest as people visiting the MC offices face a lot of harassment.”