7 arrested in Assam for vandalising Hanuman temple, desecrating Ram, Sita idols

Silchar: Seven persons have been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for allegedly vandalising a Hanuman temple, desecrating Ram and Seeta idols, and stealing some valuable items during the wee hours of Saturday, police said. Police said the incident happened during the wee hours of Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police, Hailakandi, Samir Baruah said most of the arrested persons were found to be drug addicts.

“The Prime accused Raju Baishnab is still under the influence of drugs, and he is not even able to answer our questions,” Baruah told HT on Saturday.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Raju Baishnab, Chandal Pal, Fatik Mozumdar, Riju Borbuiya, Taj Uddin Barbuiya, Abdullah Almamun Barbhuiya and Samsul Hoque Laskar, according to the police.

The temple committee registered a complaint at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station.

A case has been registered against the accused under 457 (illegal trespass), 380 (theft) and some other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said that they have recovered some of the stolen items.

“We are investigating the matter further and the arrested persons are going through interrogations. We’ll produce them before the court after the initial investigation,” police said.

The committee members of the Bairab Bari Mondir located at Hailakandi’s Station Road, said that they had found used syringes and empty containers of drugs near the Hanuman temple several times and had written letters about this to the authorities.

Secretary of the temple committee, Pritom Das, said that they had told the police and officials of district administration about the illegal activities and consumption of drugs near the temple, but no measures were taken.

“Drug users are involved in activities like theft in the area and we cautioned the administration about it. Now they attacked the temple. This could have been prevented if necessary measures had been taken in the past,” Das said.

Several organisations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanded strict action against the accused persons.