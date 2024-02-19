7 of 10 abducted labourers in Arunachal Pradesh rescued: Police

Seven out of the ten labourers allegedly abducted by militants near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh state border on Saturday night have been rescued, said police. The officials said that the remaining three abducted labourers are still untraced. Police said additional forces including Central Reserve Police Force have been called for the rescue operation. (Representative Image)

The labourers were abducted allegedly by the members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I) in the early hours of Sunday, according to police.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Monday said seven of them were rescued on Sunday evening. However, the rest of the three are still untraced.

“The labourers have been taken to dense forest area and we are trying to trace them. These areas are remote, and it is almost impossible to find mobile network,” he said.

The SP further said that they are trying to find the motive behind the abduction. “The rescued labourers have no idea about this. We have deployed heavy security forces for the rescue operation,” he said.

A total 14 labourers were working at Finboro Coalmine in Changlang district and a group of militants attempted to kidnap them in the early hours of Sunday, however, four of them managed to escape, police said.

According to the labourers, who escaped, at around 3 am, a group of militants consisting of seven armed men, came at night and they held the labourers at gunpoint. “At least 10 labourers were taken in a dumper to old Longtoi, a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh,” they said.

According to the officials of Arunachal Pradesh police, additional forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been called for the rescue operation. However, no demand from the militant groups has come yet.