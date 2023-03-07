Home / Cities / Others / 7 teens who escaped from shelter home found a day after

7 teens who escaped from shelter home found a day after

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2023 12:05 AM IST

After the teenagers fled, a complaint was filed at the police station by the shelter home authorities.

LUCKNOW Less than 24 hours after seven boys escaped from the Mohan Road-based government shelter home, police on Monday tracked them all from different locations in the city. “The children broke the bathroom’s net on Sunday night and ran away. The seven children, who escaped, are aged between 15 and 17 years,” said the Para police unit in their press release.

Police on Monday tracked them all from different locations in the city. (Representational photo)
After the teenagers fled, a complaint was filed at the police station by the shelter home authorities. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under IPC 363 (kidnapping) at the Para police station.

“We formed seven police teams and scanned CCTV footage. Public places -- including bus stands, railway stations, auto stands -- were also inspected. The children were found on Monday evening from different locations in the city,” said police while adding that further investigation is underway into the matter.

When asked about the reason behind the children escaping the facility, Renu Bala, superintendent of the shelter home, refused to comment.

