70% of KV Corridor to have green cover

The green cover in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will be spread over 70% of the area with plants of Rudraksha, Parijat, Ashok, and Bael majorly taking up space. With the corridor being built over 5.5 lakh square feet area, 3.5 lakh square feet will have green cover.

Special arrangements have been made for planting trees with four-foot diameter pits being made in the flooring of marble, granite and pink stones of Chunar. Trees and plants up to six to 15 feet are being planted in these pits.

These plants will also spread greenery in Baba’s courtyard. When the devotees take water and take steps of faith towards Baba’s court, then they will see greenery on both sides.

Varanasi divisional commissioner and chairman of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Executive Committee Deepak Agrawal said that Rudraksh, the favourite plant of Mahadev, is being planted in a large area of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor aka Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the devotees of Lord Shiva on December 13.