70 persons arrested for taking part in bike procession for funeral of man killed in Bibwewadi

PUNE The Pune police, on Sunday, arrested 70 of the 150-200 people booked for organising and participating in a bike rally from Dhankawadi to Katraj, after death of a man named Madhav Hanumant Waghate (28).

Waghate, who has a record of cases of physical violence, was killed by a mob of 10 people in Bibwewadi on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by sub-inspector Harishchandra Kenjale of Sahakarnagar police station.

“We have arrested 70-75 people. Our senior police inspector and officers have to take a decision about what to be done about their custody (until they’re produced in court),” said su-inspector BS Khengare of Sahakarnagar police station.

The rally began from the Balajinagar area of Dhnakwadi around 12:45pm, and went on till 1pm, when it reached Katraj.

A Pune police order, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, prohibited public gatherings or vehicle movement without an emergency reason. The number of attendees at funerals was capped at 20 by the local administration.

The participants of the rally flouted multiple provisions of the standing police orders.

A case under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)(3)with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station.