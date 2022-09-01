746 KGBVs in Uttar Pradesh to have well-equipped computer labs soon
All 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Uttar Pradesh will soon get well-embellished computer labs.
The step is being taken to improve the education in these institutions. Officials concerned have been given time till October 31 to identify a room in the school where the computer lab can be set up, get it ready after proper whitewash/painting and necessary wiring and power connection, procure the equipment as well as the furniture like computer chairs and tables, fans and curtains and get the lab fully functional.
“Director of Samagra Shisksha, UP Vijay Kiran Anand in a missive dated August 6 has explained that the computer labs are to be set up so as to impart training based on coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial intelligence and business acumen,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari.
The move would benefit 20 KGBVs in Prayagraj also and order has been issued to Block Education Officers to identify the room in which a computer lab can be set up in KGBVs under them, he added.
Twenty seven KGBVs in the state have already set up computer labs with the help of district administration. The state government under this initiative would be covering the remaining 719 schools at a cost of ₹35.95 crore, said state education department officials.
The districts where KGBVs have already set up computer labs, include one each at Bareilly, Varanasi and Gautam Buddha Nagar, two in Rampur, 10 in Fatehpur and 12 in Siddharthnagar, stated the missive.
The KGBVs offer free of cost residential schooling facilities (till class 8 at present with plans to extend then to class 12) to boost education among girls, especially those belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and Minority communities as well children of BPL families.
The KGBV scheme was launched by Government of India to make the education system more responsive to the needs of marginalised girls and to enhance their access and retention. Initially, it ran as a separate scheme, but was merged with the sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme with effect from April 1, 2007.
As per the August 6 missive, a copy of which is with HT, ₹5 lakh per KGBV would be spent to develop these labs with each having half-a-dozen computers, each having their own UPS, speaker and headphone. Each lab would also have a multi-function printer. Each computer is to have Internet connection of 2mbps speed and annual maintenance contract for each computer system and the printer in the lab is also to be ensured before the given deadline, the missive stated.
Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said. According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus.
MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak
A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported. According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot.
Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after Anil Kambale (50) fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50). According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
Now, confidential audit to identify cause of maternal deaths in UP
LUCKNOW In a first of its kind exercise in UP, the family welfare directorate has decided to start a confidential audit of maternal deaths taking place in the state to ascertain the cause of death of women during pregnancy and childbirth. UP's maternal death rate is 167 per 1,00,000 live births, according to the sample registration system for 2017-19. Sometimes, because of this information, small mistakes are ignored, opined health experts.
