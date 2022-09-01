746 KGBVs in Uttar Pradesh to have well-equipped computer labs soon

All 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Uttar Pradesh will soon get well-embellished computer labs.

The step is being taken to improve the education in these institutions. Officials concerned have been given time till October 31 to identify a room in the school where the computer lab can be set up, get it ready after proper whitewash/painting and necessary wiring and power connection, procure the equipment as well as the furniture like computer chairs and tables, fans and curtains and get the lab fully functional.

“Director of Samagra Shisksha, UP Vijay Kiran Anand in a missive dated August 6 has explained that the computer labs are to be set up so as to impart training based on coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial intelligence and business acumen,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

The move would benefit 20 KGBVs in Prayagraj also and order has been issued to Block Education Officers to identify the room in which a computer lab can be set up in KGBVs under them, he added.

Twenty seven KGBVs in the state have already set up computer labs with the help of district administration. The state government under this initiative would be covering the remaining 719 schools at a cost of ₹35.95 crore, said state education department officials.

The districts where KGBVs have already set up computer labs, include one each at Bareilly, Varanasi and Gautam Buddha Nagar, two in Rampur, 10 in Fatehpur and 12 in Siddharthnagar, stated the missive.

The KGBVs offer free of cost residential schooling facilities (till class 8 at present with plans to extend then to class 12) to boost education among girls, especially those belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and Minority communities as well children of BPL families.

The KGBV scheme was launched by Government of India to make the education system more responsive to the needs of marginalised girls and to enhance their access and retention. Initially, it ran as a separate scheme, but was merged with the sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme with effect from April 1, 2007.

As per the August 6 missive, a copy of which is with HT, ₹5 lakh per KGBV would be spent to develop these labs with each having half-a-dozen computers, each having their own UPS, speaker and headphone. Each lab would also have a multi-function printer. Each computer is to have Internet connection of 2mbps speed and annual maintenance contract for each computer system and the printer in the lab is also to be ensured before the given deadline, the missive stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON