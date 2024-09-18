75-year-old suffering from Alzheimer’s missing in Gurugram since Sep 12

Gurugram: A 75-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease has been missing from Unitech--The Residences in Sector 33 of Gurugram since September 12. The elderly man, Prafullo Angom, was last seen leaving his home at about 5:45pm. He was dressed in blue trousers, a cream-coloured shirt and was wearing spectacles, his family said. The elderly man, Prafullo Angom, was last seen leaving his home at about 5:45pm on September 12. He was dressed in blue trousers, a cream-coloured shirt and was wearing spectacles. (HT PHOTO)

According to his family, Angom’s Alzheimer’s may have left him disoriented, raising serious concerns for his safety. When he did not return home on the evening of September 12, his family filed a missing person’s report at Sadar police station. CCTV footage later revealed that he was last seen near Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, at approximately 7:30pm on the same evening.

Arjun Singh, Station House Officer of Sadar police station, said that despite efforts, Angom could not be traced after he was sighted by traffic police on September 14 near Crowne Plaza, Signature Tower. “He was last seen drinking water outside a shop, but people at the spot did not know he was missing and he did not seek help,” Singh explained.

Police have circulated Angom’s photos across various networks, including Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city. Singh added, “We are coordinating with auto union members, parking attendants and market associations. Our teams are actively visiting metro stations, malls and marketplaces to spread awareness.”

The family described Angom as an elderly man of medium-built with short grey hair. Originally from Imphal, Manipur, he speaks some Hindi but is not fluent. The family has offered a cash reward of ₹0,000 for any information that could help locate him.

Deeply concerned, the family has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings. They can be reached at 8155020099 or 7988267988 for any information that might assist in finding Angom.