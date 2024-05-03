7th Phase of LS Polls: Nominations for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to begin on May 7

The nomination process for the Varanasi Parliamentary Constituency-77 will take place at the Varanasi Collectorate Auditorium from May 7 to May 14. Voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat is scheduled for the seventh and final phase on June 1. Indian Prime Minister and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Modi gestures to supporters as he arrives to file his election nomination papers at district collectorate office, in Varanasi on April 26, 2019. (AFP File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the BJP candidate, while the INDIA alliance has fielded Ajay Rai, and the BSP has chosen Atahar Jamal Lari as their candidate.

Varanasi district magistrate and returning officer S Rajalingam announced that the nomination process will begin on May 7 with the issuance of the notification for nominations. The last date for filing nominations is May 14. The nomination proceedings will take place from 11 am to 3 pm at the Collectorate Auditorium, Varanasi.

He stated that the last date for scrutiny of nominations is May 15, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is May 17, before 3 pm.

Rajalingam added that voting will occur on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Nomination proceedings will not be conducted on May 11 and on May 12, as these fall on the second Saturday and Sunday respectively and are public holidays.