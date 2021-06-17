8 arrested for 1.19-cr bank heist, 93.19 lakh recovered

PATNA

The police on Thursday claimed to have cracked a series of recent robberies, including the sensational bank heist in which ₹1.19 crore was looted from an HDFC branch at Jadua in Vaishali district on June 10, with the arrest of eight persons, including two women, and seizure of ₹93.19 lakh from their possession, besides two countrymade pistols and 13 live cartridges.

Additional director general (operations) S M Khopde said a joint team of special task force (STF) and Vaishali district police busted the gang of bank robbers after the arrest of kingpin Mohammad Armaan from Uttar Pradesh border while he was fleeing to New Delhi on a luxury bus.

The STF recovered ₹26.67 lakh in cash, a firearm and 6 live cartridges from his possession.

Police said the same gang first looted ₹1.8 lakh from the Bikrampur-Bande branch of Canara Bank on April 29 and then ₹7.75 lakh from Tajpur branch of SBI in Samastipur district on May 19.

According to police, kingpin Armaan, a native of Muzaffapur, revealed names of his accomplices during interrogation, following which police teams carried out multiple raids in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur and arrested other suspects, including two women, one of them being the kingpin’s wife.

Vaishali superintendent of police Maneesh Kumar said the probe revealed that the gang was planning to commit another bank robbery in north Bihar.