8 killed, 11 injured in road mishap in Ghazipur

Eight pilgrims on board a pickup vehicle were killed and 11 others injured in a road mishap near Usmikala turn under Nandganj police station area on Varanasi-Ghazipur road in Ghazipur district on Friday, police said. Six people died on the spot and two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The tragedy occurred as they fell off the vehicle after its left side got damaged due to collision with a truck, and a speedy mini truck coming from behind ran over them. The pilgrims, who belonged to different villages under Bansgaon, Sahjanawan and Khorwari police station areas of Gorakhpur, were on way to their hometown after taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Police said that after the incident, a team of cops and senior officials reached the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital. Many officials including DM Ghazipur Aryaka Akhouri also reached the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem examination. According to an eyewitness, the mini truck driver fled the site after the incident. The injured have been admitted to the Ghazipur medical college where they are undergoing treatment.

Inspector general of police, Varanasi range, Mohit Gupta, district magistrate Aryaka Akhauri and superintendent of police, Ghazipur, Dr Iraj Raja enquired about the condition of the injured and took information about the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Amar Singh (40), Nitya Singh (5), Sudha Chaurasia (55), Surendra Gupta (54), Lilavati (40), Shyam Sundar (45), and Pushpa Devi (40), from Haradi Chak and Israwati Devi (45) from Sua Bazar.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the tragic accident and expressed condolence over the death of pilgrims.

The CM further directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.