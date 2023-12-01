8 killed, 7 critical as van rams into parked truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Eight people were killed and seven critically injured after the van they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-20 in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday morning, police said. 25,934 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Odisha between 2018 and 2022 (Representative Photo)

Police said the van with 20 passengers from a village in Ganjam district was on its way to Maa Tarini shrine in the Ghatagaon area of Keonjhar when it rammed into a truck parked by the roadside.

“The van was speeding when the accident happened. As it was foggy, it is likely that the driver could not see the truck,” said Keonjhar superintendent of police (SP) Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu.

The deceased belonged to two families from Podamari village of Ganjma district, said police, adding the injured were admitted to Ghatagaon hospital for treatment and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their health deteriorated.

Hundreds of iron ore-laden trucks parked on the National Highway to Barbil and Joda in Keonjhar district often lead to accidents.

In November, state commerce and transport minister Tukuni Sahu told the assembly that 25,934 people lost their lives in road accidents in Odisha between 2018 and 2022. A total of 54,790 accidents were reported in the state, he said.

The state government has spent Rs.15.68 crore on solatium to the victims during the five years.