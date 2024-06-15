 8 Maoists, 1 security personnel killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
8 Maoists, 1 security personnel killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 15, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Police said the gunfight started on Saturday morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts was out on an anti-Naxal operation

Eight Maoists and one security force personnel have been killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said.

Police said the encounter is still going on. (Representative Image)

Additional director general (anti-Naxal operations), Vivekanand Sinha said, “The gunfight started on Saturday morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts - Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon - was out on an anti-Naxal operation.”

“Eight Maoists were killed in the face off so far. One jawan was martyred in the gun fight and two others suffered injuries,” Sinha said.

The operation involving the personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12.

“The encounter is still going on. We are waiting for more details,” said the ADG.

Other Cities
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
