8 of UP family killed as truck rams into Ertiga on KMP Expressway in Jhajjar

Eight members of a family were killed and a girl was injured when a speeding truck rammed into their Maruti Ertiga that was parked on the roadside on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Jhajjar’s Badli town on Friday morning.

Police said the family members belong to Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district and were returning from Gogamedi temple in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district when the accident occurred around 5am. Efforts were on to ascertain their identities.

The dead include three women and a child.

Investigating officer Om Parkash, who is posted at the Bahadurgarh police station, said there were 11 people in the Ertiga, including its driver. “The driver and a woman escaped unhurt as they were standing at a distance when their vehicle was hit by the truck from the back. The family had stopped to take a break. Eight persons died on the spot and a girl was injured,” he said.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver, who is absconding.