80 families in Bahraich district refuse immunisation for children: UNICEF

As many as 80 families in the Risia development block of the district have refused to vaccinate their children against regular immunisation, revealed UNICEF co-coordinator on Saturday. Though the government is leaving no stone unturned to evade misconceptions related to vaccination, still there are hundreds of families in the district who refused to get their children vaccinated.

Revealing the fact about the resisting families, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) district mobilization coordinator (DMC) Tahreem Siddiqui said about 80 families in the Risia development block have refused to vaccinate their children. The DMC revealed most of the families belong to the minority community.

The DMC was holding a meeting of government primary teachers at block resource centre (BRC) Risia on Saturday to get their support to mobiles resistant families.

Tahreem asked the teachers to make students aware of cleanliness and infectious diseases. On being informed about the resistant families, the block education officer (BEO) Ranjeet Singh who was also presented during the meeting asked the DMC for providing the list of resistant families so that teachers could be assigned duties for mobilizing the family.

Tahreem said despite so many efforts, people still have misconceptions about vaccination. Earlier there were misconceptions about the polio vaccine, but after polio has been eradicated from the country now the people especially Muslim families were resisting regular vaccination.

She said the health department as well as the UNICEF is holding meetings with religious leaders and local leaders to convince the resistant families. Now teachers are also being engaged to make students aware of infectious diseases. SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI