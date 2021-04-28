82-year-old woman defeats Covid in Gorakhpur

Age is just a number for those blessed with strong willpower and a calm approach to tackling challenges.

An embodiment of these qualities, Vidya Devi, 82, has become an inspiration for the people of Gorakhpur battling the second wave of the Covid-19 infection. After 12 days of home isolation, she was declared negative for the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen in the RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test on Monday.

She had seen several people falling prey to Covid-19 infection in her locality Alinagar in the heart of the city. And when she, along with five family members, got infected, she told them not to panic but follow the Covid protocol and take the medicines prescribed by the doctor.

Her son Hari Mohan Srivastava said, “My mother is co-morbid. She has high blood sugar and blood pressure. When her oxygen saturation level declined to 79, the family members became anxious, but my mother immediately started doing exercise to increase the oxygen level. She also used the lung exercise instruments to get normal oxygen saturation counts. For a day, she remained on oxygen support at home. Her endeavour to recover paid dividends. Soon, the oxygen level shot up to 94 and, on Monday, it increased to 97.”

After 12 days, not only Vidya Devi, but the remaining family members, who had been Covid-19 positive, also recovered.